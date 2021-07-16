-
-
D.A. Points shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
D.A. Points hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Points chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Points chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Points got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.
-
-