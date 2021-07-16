-
Chris Baker shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Baker hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Baker reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 1 foot putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Baker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Baker had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
