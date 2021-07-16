-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
