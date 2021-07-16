-
Chase Seiffert shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 16, 2021
Highlights
Chase Seiffert makes birdie on No. 15 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Chase Seiffert makes a birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
Seiffert got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
