-
-
Charlie Beljan shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Charlie Beljan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Beljan finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Beljan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beljan to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Beljan hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beljan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Beljan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Beljan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Beljan to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Beljan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Beljan's 175 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beljan to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 209-yard par-3 green 14th, Beljan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Beljan had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beljan to 2 under for the round.
-
-