Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel's nice tee shot and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Charl Schwartzel's 193-yard tee shot to 7 feet sets up birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
