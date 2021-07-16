-
Case Cochran shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Case Cochran drains a 31-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Case Cochran makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Case Cochran hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cochran finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cochran's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cochran to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Cochran reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cochran to 2 under for the round.
Cochran got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cochran to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Cochran had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cochran to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Cochran had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cochran to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cochran had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cochran to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cochran reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cochran to 2 under for the round.
