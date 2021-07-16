-
Carl Pettersson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Carl Pettersson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Pettersson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pettersson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pettersson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 3 under for the round.
Pettersson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 2 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pettersson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pettersson to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pettersson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.
