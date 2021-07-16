-
Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Villegas hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
