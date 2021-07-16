-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Cameron Percy in the second round at the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cameron Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Percy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
