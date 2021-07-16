-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Burgoon hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
