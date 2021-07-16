-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Garnett hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 3 under for the round.
