  • Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hits his 142-yard wedge to 6 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard's wedge to 6 feet and birdie at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hits his 142-yard wedge to 6 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.