Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard's wedge to 6 feet and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hits his 142-yard wedge to 6 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, and Luke List; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
