Brendon de Jonge shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Brendon de Jonge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. De Jonge finished his day tied for 125th at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, de Jonge hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.
De Jonge got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Jonge to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, de Jonge's 179 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, de Jonge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Jonge to 1 over for the round.
De Jonge got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Jonge to 2 over for the round.
