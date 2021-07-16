-
Bobby Bai shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bobby Bai rolls in 23-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bobby Bai makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Bobby Bai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bai finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Bai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bai to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Bai had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bai to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Bai chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bai at even-par for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bai to 1 under for the round.
