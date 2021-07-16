-
-
Bo Van Pelt finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Van Pelt at 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Van Pelt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Van Pelt's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Van Pelt's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
-
-