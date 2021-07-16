-
Bo Hoag shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag makes a birdie on No. 8 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hoag hit his 211 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
