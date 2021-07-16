-
Bill Haas shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas controls wedge and makes birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas hits his 98-yard wedge to 9 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Haas tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 over for the round.
