  • Bill Haas shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas hits his 98-yard wedge to 9 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas controls wedge and makes birdie at Barbasol

