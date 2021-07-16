-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
-
-