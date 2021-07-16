-
Ben Martin rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin's solid wedge and birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hits his 129-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Martin finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Martin's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
