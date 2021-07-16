In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Crane hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Crane chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Crane chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Crane got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to even for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 10th, Crane chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

Crane tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Crane to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 3 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Crane's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 5 over for the round.