  • Beau Hossler putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

    Highlights

    Beau Hossler dials in wedge and birdies at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Beau Hossler hits a 118-yard wedge to 8 feet, then makes the birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.