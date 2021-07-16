In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Beau Hossler's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 4 under for the round.