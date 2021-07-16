-
Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Austin Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Cook at 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
