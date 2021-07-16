-
-
Arjun Atwal shoots 2-over 63 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 16 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Atwal chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.
-
-