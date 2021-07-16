-
Anirban Lahiri putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Anirban Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lahiri's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
