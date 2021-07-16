-
Andrew Loupe putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Loupe hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Loupe finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Andrew Loupe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Andrew Loupe to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Loupe had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Loupe to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Loupe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Loupe to 3 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Loupe's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Loupe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Loupe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Loupe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Loupe to 5 under for the round.
