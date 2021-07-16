-
Andres Romero shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andres Romero hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Romero finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Romero chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 209-yard par-3 green 14th, Romero suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Romero reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Romero's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Romero had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Romero chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Romero chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Romero to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Romero missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Romero to even-par for the round.
