Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 205-yard par-3 ninth. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.