Aaron Baddeley posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Aaron Baddeley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Baddeley finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
