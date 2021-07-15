-
Zack Sucher putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Zack Sucher hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sucher finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Zack Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zack Sucher to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Sucher's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
