Will MacKenzie shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Will MacKenzie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. MacKenzie finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, MacKenzie hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacKenzie to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, MacKenzie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacKenzie to even for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, MacKenzie's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
MacKenzie got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacKenzie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, MacKenzie had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacKenzie to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, MacKenzie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacKenzie to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, MacKenzie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacKenzie to 1 over for the round.
