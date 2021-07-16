-
-
Strong putting brings Will Grimmer a 8-under 64 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Brian Stuard cards 8-under 64 to lead after Thursday at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard carded an 8-under 64, to lead by one shot over 12 others tied at 7-under par before play was suspended due to darkness.
Will Grimmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grimmer finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the par-5 11th, Will Grimmer chipped in his third shot from 67 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Will Grimmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Grimmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grimmer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Grimmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grimmer to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Grimmer had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grimmer to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Grimmer's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grimmer to 6 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 7 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 8 under for the round.
-
-