Will Gordon shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Gordon chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gordon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.
