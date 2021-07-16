-
Wilco Nienaber shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Wilco Nienaber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Nienaber finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
Nienaber hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Nienaber got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Nienaber to even-par for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Nienaber hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Nienaber's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Nienaber's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.
Nienaber tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Nienaber hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 4 under for the round.
