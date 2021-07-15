-
-
Wes Roach shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Wes Roach hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Roach had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Roach's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Roach's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
At the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to 1 under for the round.
-
-