Vincent Whaley putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Vincent Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vincent Whaley to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Whaley chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Whaley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.
