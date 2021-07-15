-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Greg Chalmers, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 6 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 7 under for the round.
