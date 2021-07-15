-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Duncan's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
