In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Trey Shirley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Shirley finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Shirley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Shirley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Shirley at 2 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Shirley's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Shirley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shirley to 2 under for the round.

Shirley missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Shirley to 3 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Shirley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shirley to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Shirley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Shirley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shirley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Shirley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 2 under for the round.