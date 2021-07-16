-
Tommy Gainey comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Tommy Gainey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tommy Gainey to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gainey had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even for the round.
Gainey got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Gainey chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Gainey chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gainey to 4 under for the round.
