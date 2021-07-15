-
Tom Lewis comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Tom Lewis hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Lewis to even for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lewis's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
