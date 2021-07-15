In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Joseph Bramlett, and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Potter, Jr.'s 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 191 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Potter, Jr.'s 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.