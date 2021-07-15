In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Taylor Pendrith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Pendrith's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 80 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 7 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 8 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 7 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 8 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 7 under for the round.