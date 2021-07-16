Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings Jr. had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Stallings Jr. at 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stallings Jr.'s 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green ninth, Stallings Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 6 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 7 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Stallings Jr. had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.