Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Interviews
Stephen Stallings Jr. on becoming comfortable on TOUR before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol championship, Kentucky native Stephen Stallings Jr. talks about becoming more comfortable on the PGA TOUR over time as his game improves.
Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings Jr. had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Stallings Jr. at 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stallings Jr.'s 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green ninth, Stallings Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 6 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 7 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Stallings Jr. had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.
