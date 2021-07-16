-
Stephan Jaeger putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Stephan Jaeger's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
