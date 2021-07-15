-
Smylie putts well but delivers a 15-over 87 first round in the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Smylie Kaufman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kaufman finished his round in 121st at 15 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
Smylie Kaufman tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smylie Kaufman to 4 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kaufman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaufman to 3 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kaufman's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Kaufman's his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.
