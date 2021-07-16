-
-
Shawn Stefani shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Shawn Stefani hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a 282 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stefani had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stefani to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 4 under for the round.
Stefani hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stefani to 5 under for the round.
-
-