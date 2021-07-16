-
-
Sean O'Hair putts well but delivers a 2-over 34 first round in the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 5 of 6 fairways and 6 of 8 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his day in 132nd at 2 over; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
Sean O'Hair got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sean O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, O'Hair's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
-
-