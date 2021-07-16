-
Seamus Power delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power hits solid approach and birdies at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power hits his 160-yard approach to 9 feet, setting up birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seamus Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Power's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 7 under for the round.
