July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Harrington chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Harrington's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 7 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 7 under for the round.
